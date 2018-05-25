Dismantlement Footage News Today 입력 2018.05.25 (15:11) 수정 2018.05.25 (15:44)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea’s state media has disclosed footage of the dismantlement of its nuclear testing site in Punggye-ri. It claims the regime has completely dismantled the facility in an open and transparent manner in front of international journalists. Take a look.



[Pkg]



A North Korean military official briefs journalists on the structure and dismantlement method of the Punggye-ri nuclear test site ahead of its dismantlement. A map of the facility shows the locations of tunnels 1 and 2. It also marks six nuclear tests conducted in them. The reporters tour the entrance of the tunnels. Then, the dismantlement process begins. Smoke rises at the entrance of a tunnel. The observatory and other facilities explode one by one. The visitors wear helmets and masks, but no protective clothing. The North Korean media reports the complete dismantlement of the Punggye-ri nuclear site. They say the process was carried out in a transparent way, before journalists from around the world, and delivered a statement from the North's nuclear weapons research center: that it will work towards creating a nuclear-free world in the future.

