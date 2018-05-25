기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Turning now to the ongoing investigation of the remains of the tragic Sewol ferry… The cargo bay and cabins were disclosed to the public two weeks after the hull of Sewol ferry was set straight up. An inspection committee plans to resume the search for the missing and investigate the cause of accident after completing safety reinforcements. Here's a glimpse inside the vessel.
[Pkg]
The Sewol ferry's severely corroded portside stands exposed. When KBS reporters stepped inside the cargo bay on the second floor, they were overwhelmed with the stink of gasoline and mud. A climb up the stairs covered by barnacles leads into the kitchen and the lobby where passengers spent a lot of their time. Cabins for male students are located one story up, on the fourth deck, where Park Young-in and Nam Hyeon-cheol, two still missing students, were last seen. The plywood walls put up during the renovation were gone without a trace and the bathroom is filled with mud. A broken suitcase bears witness to the harrowing day four years ago.
[Soundbite] Oh Seung-rae (Inspector, Hull Investigation Committee) : "The suitcase inside the room is stuck between the plates, so we plan to continue our search after cutting them open."
Investigators walk up to the ship's head on the third deck to find partial damage to the right anchor. The underside of the ship's head also suffered damage in various places. The hull inspection committee plans to investigate the steering equipment and ballast water level in the engine room and the steering house which are still closed due to safety reasons. Meanwhile, the search for the still missing passengers will begin in July.
Inside the Sewol Ferry
입력 2018.05.25 (15:13)
수정 2018.05.25 (15:44)
