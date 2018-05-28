U.S.-North Korea Meetings News Today 입력 2018.05.28 (14:54) 수정 2018.05.28 (15:28)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



We begin with the latest news surrounding the upcoming summit between North Korea and the United States. The U.S. Department of State announced it’s holding ongoing working-level meetings at Panmunjeom with North Korea. And U.S. President Donald Trump even confirmed the development in his tweets. Here’s more.



[Pkg]



The U.S. government has officially confirmed that working-level meetings are on for the upcoming summit between the United States and North Korea. State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said that negotiations are underway at Panmunjeom between the American delegation and their North Korean counterpart. Two versions please The U.S. said that its delegation has negotiated with North Korea at Panmunjeom. The U.S. delegates met with North Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui and other government officials on the North Korean side of Panmunjeom yesterday and discussed summit agendas, such as how to dismantle North Korea's nuclear program. The working-level meeting is expected to continue for a few more days. The American side includes former U.S. Ambassador to Korea Sung Kim and Allison Hooker, a National Security Council member specializing in Korean affairs. President Donald Trump's tweets confirmed that the American team has arrived in North Korea. He also tweeted that he truly believes that North Korea will be a great economic nation one day. He said it's a sentiment which Kim Jong-un agrees with and that it would happen someday. Prior to this tweet, he had made it clear that the U.S.-DPRK summit will take place on June 12th as planned.



[Soundbite] Donald Trump (U.S. President)



Attention is focused on how well the two sides can narrow their differences on the methods of denuclearization through the preparatory talks.

U.S.-North Korea Meetings

입력 2018.05.28 (14:54) 수정 2018.05.28 (15:28) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



We begin with the latest news surrounding the upcoming summit between North Korea and the United States. The U.S. Department of State announced it’s holding ongoing working-level meetings at Panmunjeom with North Korea. And U.S. President Donald Trump even confirmed the development in his tweets. Here’s more.



[Pkg]



The U.S. government has officially confirmed that working-level meetings are on for the upcoming summit between the United States and North Korea. State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said that negotiations are underway at Panmunjeom between the American delegation and their North Korean counterpart. Two versions please The U.S. said that its delegation has negotiated with North Korea at Panmunjeom. The U.S. delegates met with North Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui and other government officials on the North Korean side of Panmunjeom yesterday and discussed summit agendas, such as how to dismantle North Korea's nuclear program. The working-level meeting is expected to continue for a few more days. The American side includes former U.S. Ambassador to Korea Sung Kim and Allison Hooker, a National Security Council member specializing in Korean affairs. President Donald Trump's tweets confirmed that the American team has arrived in North Korea. He also tweeted that he truly believes that North Korea will be a great economic nation one day. He said it's a sentiment which Kim Jong-un agrees with and that it would happen someday. Prior to this tweet, he had made it clear that the U.S.-DPRK summit will take place on June 12th as planned.



[Soundbite] Donald Trump (U.S. President)



Attention is focused on how well the two sides can narrow their differences on the methods of denuclearization through the preparatory talks.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보