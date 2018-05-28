Logistics in Singapore News Today 입력 2018.05.28 (14:56) 수정 2018.05.28 (15:28)

Logistics in Singapore

입력 2018.05.28 (14:56) 수정 2018.05.28 (15:28) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Meanwhile in Singapore North Korea and the United States will likely hold working-level meetings to prepare for the upcoming summit. The White House pre-advance team is to arrive [has arrived] in Singapore on Monday. As expected, security will be of top priority.



[Pkg]



The working-level teams of North Korea and the United States are expected to meet soon to discuss the formalities of the summit and security issues. While the talks in Panmunjeom are focused on the agenda of the big event, the meetings in Singapore will seek to discuss the organization of the upcoming summit.



[Soundbite] Sarah Sanders (White House Press Secretary)



The White House advance team is expected to arrive in Singapore en route Japan on Monday. The team comprises 30 White House and State Department officials including White House Deputy Chief of Staff Joe Hagen. The North Korean working-level team is also to arrive in Singapore soon. The two sides will likely meet on Tuesday. The local media reported that the U.S. embassy to Singapore is conducting security checks at the venue of the summit and hotels where U.S. officials are expected to stay.

