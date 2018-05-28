Inter-Korean Momentum News Today 입력 2018.05.28 (14:58) 수정 2018.05.28 (15:28)

[Anchor Lead]



With the momentum of North Korea relations back in motion, the presidential office of Cheong Wa Dae is making full-scale preparations to implement recent agreements reached between the heads of South and North Korea. After a brief hiatus, the implementation of the Panmunjeom Declaration is also expected to gain steam.



[Pkg]



The presidential office convened a meeting of the National Security Council a day after a second inter-Korean summit took place. The meeting was to prepare for follow-up cross-border dialogue, including high-level talks, which was agreed upon between the heads of the two Koreas. It also discussed how to promote pan-government cooperation and efforts to ensure the success of a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea. It is expected that after a brief hiatus, the implementation of the Panmunjeom Declaration will gain speed again in line with the latest agreement reached between the leaders of the two Koreas. A general-level inter-Korean military meeting will likely be held next month, as well as high-level talks slated for June first. The Panmunjeom Declaration initially stated that the two Koreas would hold a general-level meeting in May. However, it has been postponed, since North Korea took issue with a South Korea-U.S. joint military drill and put off high-level talks. The high-ranking military meeting is expected to discuss easing military tension and effectively resolving war risks, which were mentioned in the Panmunjeom Declaration. A meeting between the Red Cross organizations of the two Koreas will likely be scheduled as well to discuss reunions of separated families on the August 15th Liberation Day.

