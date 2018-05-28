Surprise Summit News Today 입력 2018.05.28 (14:59) 수정 2018.05.28 (15:28)

[Anchor Lead]



Part of the success in keeping the second inter-Korean summit between President Moon and Kim Jong-un a surprise were efforts by the Blue House to stay incognito on the way to Panmunjeom. President Moon used a car usually reserved for unofficial events and kept his security motorcade to a minimum. Here’s more.



[Pkg]



Two days ago, the nation and the whole world were taken by surprise when Cheong Wa Dae announced that President Moon Jae-in had held a second summit with the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Minutes later, the media was abuzz about the surprise meeting. News production teams were taken off-guard, having no time to even prepare scripts. Even Cheong Wa Dae correspondents were completely in the dark until the presidential office broke the news.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in: "It was an unplanned meeting. I ask for your understanding, as we could not notify the media in advance."



The second inter-Korean summit was a top secret for everyone. Unlike during the first summit, the roads on the way to Panmunjeom were not closed to ordinary vehicles and even traffic lights operated as usual.



[Soundbite] Police (Voice modified): "We learned about that from the news. We have no way to know about the president's non-official schedule."



The car that carried the president was also different this time. It was a gray Mercedes that the president usually uses for non-official events. Security was kept to a minimum. Only four cars were deployed this time to provide security for the president. Cheong Wa Dae's secret operation turned out a big success.

