Assault Investigation News Today 입력 2018.05.28 (15:01) 수정 2018.05.28 (15:28)

[Anchor Lead]



Lee Myung-hee, wife of Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Yang-ho, was summoned by police this morning on allegations that she had verbally and physically abused company employees and domestic help. The police may even charge her with special assault depending on what they find out at the questioning. Take a look.



[Pkg]



A woman is seen shoving another woman and throwing a bunch of papers. The assailant in the footage is Lee Myung-hee, wife of Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Yang-ho. The police has confirmed her identity through the victim's testimony. The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency summoned Lee at 10 o'clock this morning to question her on the allegations of obstruction of business and assault. Ever since the scandalous video was made public, several people came forward to testify that they were subjected to similar abuse. The police has obtained testimonies from roughly 10 additional victims. In addition, Lee is accused of cursing at and smacking the workers who were renovating her home in the affluent neighborhood of Pyeongchang-dong in Seoul in the summer of 2013. Lee's driver and security guards were also found to have been verbally and physically mistreated. At today's questioning, the police plan to find out how much of the victims' claims are true and decide on the charges.

Assault Investigation

입력 2018.05.28 (15:01) 수정 2018.05.28 (15:28) News Today

