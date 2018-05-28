Beauty Discovery News Today 입력 2018.05.28 (15:03) 수정 2018.05.28 (15:28)

[Anchor Lead]



Indigenous Korean fir trees, known mostly as Christmas trees, not only give us smiles around the holidays, but it’s been found that they contain an oil that can help get rid of our smile lines and improve the skin’s complexion. And that means special cosmetics containing the surprising ingredient may soon be available.



[Pkg]



The Korean fir tree looks similar to pine and needle fir trees, but its cones grow vertically. They only grow in the high-lying areas of Korea, such as mountains Hallasan and Jirisan. Fir needles smell like pine trees and lemon, and can be used for diverse purposes.



[Soundbite] Park Mi-jin (National Institute of Forest Science): "Because of its strong scent, this oil is mostly used in aromas and cosmetics, and as a food additive."



Recently, researchers have found that fir needles contain oil that helps improve skin complexion. The researchers extracted oil from fir needles and cultivated it in skin cells. Forty eight hours later, they found that the enzyme producing melanin was suppressed by 65 percent compared to regular skin cells. Melanin is believed to cause skin pigmentation. Fir needles were also found to promote the synthesis of collagen, which helps reduce facial wrinkles. The National Institute of Forest Science is also conducting additional research into how oil found in fir needles can be used to produce cosmetics for brightening and smoothing the skin.

News Today

