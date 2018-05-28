K-pop Dorm Life News Today 입력 2018.05.28 (15:05) 수정 2018.05.28 (15:28)

[Anchor Lead]



For a K-pop idol band, living together with group members in the same space is an unavoidable reality. All those members cramped in one living area can create a fun atmosphere but there are also inconveniences. On today’s Close Up, we hear those stories from the idol group members themselves.



[Pkg]



K-pop idol groups often live together: that can 3 to 4 members to more than 10, all living under one roof. Cosmic Girls is currently the largest girl band, and they too live together. What is their biggest challenge?



[Soundbite] Yeonjung (Member, Cosmic Girls): "Thirteen of us live together. Going to the bathroom in the morning is a real competition. Also if you're the last to shower at night, you lose at least 2 hours of sleep as you need to wait for the others ahead of you."



When they return home in the dead of night after a busy day, they can't get to sleep right away because they have to wait for their turn to shower. After two years together, they finally figured out an alternative.



[Soundbite] Bona (Member, Cosmic Girls): "If the time is really tight, we all go to the public bath together."



Cosmic Girls have been spotted by fans sporting their sauna bags. It makes the girls much more relatable and down to earth! While the bathroom concern is a major inconvenience for girl bands, the boy groups have an different issue. Teen Top is known for their mind blowing choreographed dance moves. What are they like at home?



[Soundbite] Kim Tae-gyun (Comedian): "How are you guys like normally?"



[Soundbite] Niel (Member, Teen Top): "I go on stage somewhat as a celebrity so I do work to look nice. But off stage, we are dirty. The living space of six men turns this way if one person doesn't tidy up and others follow suit."



Teen Top members are quite the opposite in their living quarters from what they showcase on stage. It's hard to imagine their disorderly lifestyle off stage. Idol group members begin as complete strangers, all coming from different backgrounds, who work and live together in the name of music. Boy band ZE:A member Kwang-hee has a word of advice to his juniors.



[Soundbite] Jeong Chan-woo (Comedian): "Do you have tips on rules to abide by?"



[Soundbite] Hwang Kwang-hee (Member, ZE:A): "Don't ask each other where they have been. Ignore any sound you hear from each other's room."



The Kpop idol group life is not without its challenges as many members don't just work together, they live together. But the constant togetherness also builds bonds of friendship and teamwork, as they prove on stage!

