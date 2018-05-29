Back on Track News Today 입력 2018.05.29 (15:02) 수정 2018.05.29 (15:26)

Working level talks between North Korea and the U.S. to coordinate the agenda for their summit have been expected to resume as U.S. media also reported that Washington decided to hold off on implementing new sanctions against North Korea indefinitely. The sanctions were to be announced Tuesday local time.



Working level negotiators of the US and North Korea were expected to again sit down as early as Tuesday at the Panmunjeom border village on the Korean Peninsula to discuss preparations for their summit. The talks are being led by U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim and North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui. The two sides will begin in earnest to coordinate the key agenda for the summit which includes denuclearization and providing a security guarantee for the North Korean regime. Regarding the method of denuclearization, the U.S. wants an "all in one" deal while the North is calling for a phased approach involving simultaneous measures. The U.S. recently hinted at a possible concession and it's to be seen whether the two sides can find common ground. Security guarantees and compensation for North Korea will also likely be discussed. Quoting a U.S. official, the Wall Street Journal reported the White House was prepared to announce ramped-up sanctions as soon as Tuesday but decided Monday to indefinitely delay the measures while talks with North Korea proceed. The sanctions put on hold are mainly aimed at blocking North Korea's illegal foreign currency earnings. On Thursday when President Trump canceled the North Korea summit, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke in Congress saying the U.S. was preparing additional sanctions on Pyongyang. A U.S. official was quoted as citing "progress" in efforts to repair diplomatic relations between Washington and Pyongyang, and thereby made it clear the delayed sanctions are for the success of the bilateral summit.

Working level negotiators of the US and North Korea were expected to again sit down as early as Tuesday at the Panmunjeom border village on the Korean Peninsula to discuss preparations for their summit. The talks are being led by U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim and North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui. The two sides will begin in earnest to coordinate the key agenda for the summit which includes denuclearization and providing a security guarantee for the North Korean regime. Regarding the method of denuclearization, the U.S. wants an "all in one" deal while the North is calling for a phased approach involving simultaneous measures. The U.S. recently hinted at a possible concession and it's to be seen whether the two sides can find common ground. Security guarantees and compensation for North Korea will also likely be discussed. Quoting a U.S. official, the Wall Street Journal reported the White House was prepared to announce ramped-up sanctions as soon as Tuesday but decided Monday to indefinitely delay the measures while talks with North Korea proceed. The sanctions put on hold are mainly aimed at blocking North Korea's illegal foreign currency earnings. On Thursday when President Trump canceled the North Korea summit, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke in Congress saying the U.S. was preparing additional sanctions on Pyongyang. A U.S. official was quoted as citing "progress" in efforts to repair diplomatic relations between Washington and Pyongyang, and thereby made it clear the delayed sanctions are for the success of the bilateral summit.

