[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in says that in the future, there could be more inter-Korean summits similar to the latest one held on May 26th. The presidential office refuted some claims by opposition parties that there had been a vacuum in the chain of military command during the recent inter-Korean summit. Here’s more.



[Pkg]



President Moon Jae-in assessed that the most meaningful aspect of the latest inter-Korean summit was the fact that the heads of the two Koreas could easily contact and sit down together. His remarks indicate that the two leaders skipped complicated protocols and procedures and met casually in order to discuss pending issues and that this simplified meeting is as important as formal talks. Moon then suggested possibilities that in the future, there could be more inter-Korean summits that are similar in method and form to the latest one.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in: "Improvement in inter-Korean ties will be facilitated if the leaders of the two Koreas are able to exchange visits and frequently hold meetings at the truce village of Panmunjeom when urgent issues arise."



The president called for thorough preparations to prevent a vacuum in the chain of military command or the execution of presidential duties during an inter-Korean summit. Meanwhile, the presidential office refuted the claim that Moon's visit to North Korea had left a gap in the chain of military command. Cheong Wa Dae cited Article 71 of the Constitution requiring prime minister or other key government officials to serve as an acting president when president is not able to fulfill his duties. The presidential office explained that the inter-Korean summit was not subject to this article, since the president was carrying out his presidential duty at the time.

Easier Dialogue

입력 2018.05.29 (15:04) 수정 2018.05.29 (15:26) News Today

