Abuse of Power?

[Anchor Lead]



The spouse of Korean Air’s chairman underwent 15 hours of police interrogation on charges of violence towards her employees. As she was leaving the police agency, Lee Myung-hee only kept saying she was sorry. Take a look.



[Pkg]



Lee Myung-hee, the wife of Korean Air Chairman Cho Yang-ho, exits the police agency with her head down. Lee has undergone 15 hours of interrogation over alleged assault and obstruction of business.



[Soundbite] Lee Myung-hee (Chairwoman, Ilwoo Foundation): "(Have you acknowledged the assault charges?) I'm sorry."



Lee Myung-hee did not say anything about whether she tried to cajole the victims.



[Soundbite] "(Did you try to cajole the victims?) ... (Will you apologize to the victims?) ..."



Police questioned Lee over alleged physical and verbal abuse against eleven employees, who had been interrogated earlier. One of Lee Myung-hee's former security guards told KBS that she threw at him a flower pot and large scissors measuring more than 20 centimeters, because he did not follow her instructions.



[Soundbite] Fmr. Security Guard of Lee Myung-hee's House (Voice modified): "She was unable to hold her rage and threw a flower pot between me and her chauffer."



Police are considering requesting an arrest warrant for Lee Myung-hee. Meanwhile, prosecutors investigating the allegations of embezzlement and malfeasance by the controlling family of Hanjin Group and Korean Air say the amount of funds misappropriated by the family surpasses 20 billion won.

