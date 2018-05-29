Minimum Wage Revision News Today 입력 2018.05.29 (15:07) 수정 2018.05.29 (15:26)

[Anchor Lead]



The National Assembly passed a revision to the nation’s new minimum wage law. From next year, minimum wage will incorporate some regular bonuses as well as welfare allowance. Labor groups have vehemently protested the move and have warned of a stern response. As our next report explains, the latest development is expected to deal a blow to the three-way dialogue between government, labor and management representatives that had been restored after 8 years.



[Pkg]



Shouts are heard and scuffles ensue. These are members of the umbrella labor union the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU) who oppose a revision to the Minimum Wage Act. At this time in parliament, a vote was under way on a revision bill. 160 lawmakers voted in favor of the bill, 24 against and 14 others abstained. Under the bill, regular monthly bonuses and some welfare benefits will be included in the calculation of minimum wages starting next year. Despite minor differences between small and large firms, the business world in general welcomes the revision. Companies say the bill will ease their burden of a sudden wage hike. However, labor circles strongly oppose the move.



[Soundbite] Kim Joo-yeong (FKTU): "With the help from legal experts, we will seek a court petition to determine whether the revision impaired the spirit of the Constitution which guarantees stable livelihoods for low wage workers."



Also the Economic, Social and Labor Commission which is to replace the former tripartite commission on labor, management and government is also expected to run idle for the time being. The KCTU has boycotted the new commission while another umbrella union the Federation of Korean Trade Unions is also reviewing to follow suit. Dialogue between labor, management and government representatives restored for the first time in 8 years faces another crisis. Labor officials of the Minimum Wage Commission have also resigned, making it difficult for the commission to decide on next year's minimum wage by the legal deadline of June 29.

