Secret Photos News Today 입력 2018.05.29 (15:09) 수정 2018.05.29 (15:26)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Police have apprehended a photographer who secretly took photos up the skirts of female college students. Some he even molested. The number of victims surpasses 200 and though the police requested an arrest warrant, the court turned it down. Here’s more.



[Pkg]



This photo studio is located near a women's university in Seoul. Because of relatively low prices, many of its customers are college students. Back in February, a 23-year-old photographer who used to work in the studio was caught for secretly taking pictures of young female customers with his cell phone. He asked women to enter their email addresses so that he could send their ID photos to them, and took pictures up their skirts while they were typing. fter investigating the photographer's cell phone, police found that he covertly photographed 215 women on 225 occasions over a period of nine months. Some of the victims said that the photographer sexually molested them by pretending to be fixing their outfits before photographing them. Police have obtained testimonies from some 30 victims and requested an arrest warrant for the perpetrator. However, the court turned it down citing low probability that the suspect will flee or destroy evidence. Only 2 percent of perpetrators are arrested for secretly photographing people, and punishment for them remains lenient. Crimes involving hidden cameras surged more than 20 percentage points over the past ten years, recording the largest increase among all sex crimes.

Secret Photos

입력 2018.05.29 (15:09) 수정 2018.05.29 (15:26) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Police have apprehended a photographer who secretly took photos up the skirts of female college students. Some he even molested. The number of victims surpasses 200 and though the police requested an arrest warrant, the court turned it down. Here’s more.



[Pkg]



This photo studio is located near a women's university in Seoul. Because of relatively low prices, many of its customers are college students. Back in February, a 23-year-old photographer who used to work in the studio was caught for secretly taking pictures of young female customers with his cell phone. He asked women to enter their email addresses so that he could send their ID photos to them, and took pictures up their skirts while they were typing. fter investigating the photographer's cell phone, police found that he covertly photographed 215 women on 225 occasions over a period of nine months. Some of the victims said that the photographer sexually molested them by pretending to be fixing their outfits before photographing them. Police have obtained testimonies from some 30 victims and requested an arrest warrant for the perpetrator. However, the court turned it down citing low probability that the suspect will flee or destroy evidence. Only 2 percent of perpetrators are arrested for secretly photographing people, and punishment for them remains lenient. Crimes involving hidden cameras surged more than 20 percentage points over the past ten years, recording the largest increase among all sex crimes.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보