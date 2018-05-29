Subway Safety News Today 입력 2018.05.29 (15:11) 수정 2018.05.29 (15:26)

[Anchor Lead]



It has been two years since a young subway worker died while repairing a subway screen door at Guui Station. Subway stations are prone to serious accidents involving train doors and fires. However, workers who oversee safety at subway stations continue to face excessive workloads. Here's why.



[Pkg]



Yoon Seok-min is in charge of fire safety at a subway station. He climbs a ladder to reach the ceiling twice his height in order to fix devices that discharge smoke when there is a fire at the station. He checks the layers of dust-covered intertwined pipes in the ceiling measuring dozens of meters.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-min (Subway Worker): "Moving around while inspecting the ceiling is quite dangerous. I even fell once."



The workers have only 40 minutes to finish the task, but in reality it takes one hour and 20 minutes to inspect and repair smoke releasing devices. There are only 60 fire safety workers at some 270 stations on subway lines one through eight. Working in pairs is virtually impossible for them due to time constraints, as they have to inspect four multiple-level stations daily. Experts point out that contract workers continue to work in harsh conditions.



[Soundbite] Kim Jong-jin (Korea Labor & Society Institute): "There must be measures to directly employ workers or provide appropriate training to workers to prevent disasters or accidents."



Critics say that in order to prevent massive disasters, it is urgent to protect workers first by deploying professionals who can inspect and repair fire safety equipment and improving their working conditions.

Subway Safety

