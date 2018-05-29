Stars with Children News Today 입력 2018.05.29 (15:13) 수정 2018.05.29 (15:26)

The birthrate is falling in the nation. But some stars are going against this trend and raising more than two children. With their multiple children, these stars have built happy families filled with laughter. Today, we will take a closer glimpse into their boisterous but happy lives.



Actor Song Il-kook is one of the best-known stars raising multiple children. He is the father of triplet boys. The triplets, named Dae-han, Min-kook and Man-se,have already grown from 27-month-old mischievous kids to seven-year-old big boys. Although they were born on the same day, they have different looks and personalities. Each of them is loved by TV viewers with their own charms. When the triplets were making fruit skewers together, one was eating, one was concentrating on the work and one was finding his own fun with something else. Taking care of the three boys is definitely a tough job for the father. But they soon make their father smile with cute, sweet gestures and jokes. It seems that three boys are not enough for Song, as he once said that he wants to have two more children. Here is a father of whom Song could be envious. He is star soccer player Lee Dong-kook. Lee attracted a lot of public attention for having two sets of twin daughters by an extremely rare chance. He became the father of five children after the youngest one, a son, was born. Despite his love for his five children, raising and caring for them is not easy. The living room got messy with sun screen while he was making a meal in the kitchen. He seems to find his peace at last. However, more turmoil soon follows.



[Soundbite] Lee Dong-kook: "Om my, oh my, oh my."



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-si: "Lee Soo-ah, Lee Seol-ah, why did you push Si-an?"



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-ah: "Don't smack her."



Although Lee is a member of the national soccer team and known for his physical strength, but taking care of five children at once looks like a daunting task. Shoo, a member of the girl group S.E.S, also confessed the difficulties she experiences as a mother of multiple children. She said that finding a nanny for her son and twin daughters was not easy.



[Soundbite] Shou (Singer): "Nannies were unwilling to come after they learned that I have three children. I even taped and attached help-wanted ads at night with my mom, which read, 'Waiting for contact from someone who heartily love children.'"



The tough memories of raising multiple children brought tears to the eyes of the star. But she says that she wants to have a fourth child.



[Soundbite] Shou (Singer) : "Thinking back on the times, it was really tough and exhausting. However, my love for my children has grown along the way. I once told my husband that I want to have one more baby, noting that my mother gave birth to me when she was 40 years old."



The stars say the happiness and love they get from their children are far greater than the hardships. We wish long-lasting happiness for the stars and their families.

