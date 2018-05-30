N. Korea in NYC News Today 입력 2018.05.30 (15:18) 수정 2018.05.30 (15:52)

[Anchor Lead]



The North Korean Permanent Mission to the United Nations might be quite busy with just a day to go to a visit to New York by a high-ranking North Korean official. We look at how the mood is in New York and why North Korea's Kim Yong-chol may have selected the city for his U.S. visit.



This is a building located near UN headquarters that houses the North Korean Permanent Mission to the United Nations. All day, barely anyone left or visited the mission. The more than ten North Korean diplomats at the mission are nowhere to be found. One official, a councilor at the mission who was finally spotted, gave a brief remark expressing hope for the North Korea-U.S. summit and then headed elsewhere. This marks a change from the past when members of the North Korean mission did not utter a word.



[Soundbite] Ri Song-chol(Diplomatic Councilor, N. Korean Permanent Mission to the UN) : "All will go well."



Kim Yong-chol who is a vice chairman of the North's ruling Workers' Party's Central Committee is not placed under UN sanctions. But he is subject to unilateral sanctions imposed by South Korea and the U.S. The New York Times said Kimss trip to the U.S. (QUOTE) "starts the most important negotiating track leading up to the summit meeting." There is speculation that Kim, who is overseeing summit preparations, chose New York as his destination for convenience of talks with the U.S. The fact that protocol from North Korean mission officials is available in New York may have also likely been considered as North Korean diplomats and officials are not allowed to travel more than a few miles outside New York City.

