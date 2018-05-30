Summit Prep Continues News Today 입력 2018.05.30 (15:20) 수정 2018.05.30 (15:52)

[Anchor Lead]



Working-level teams from North Korea and the United States continued their logistics talks in Singapore to prepare for the U.S.-North Korea summit. But the meetings are being held behind closed doors away from the media spotlight. Take a look.



[Pkg]



This hotel on Sentosa Island in Singapore is where U.S. officials are staying now. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Joe Hagin, who is heading the U.S. delegation, told journalists on Tuesday that the delegation was having a busy schedule.



[Soundbite] Joe Hagin(White House Deputy Chief of Staff) : "We have a lot of meetings today. (With whom? The North Korean delegation?) Our embassy, our wonderful host here in Singapore."



But he declined to comment on the meetings with North Korean officials. The North Korean working-level team, which is staying at a hotel in downtown Singapore, has been avoiding the media spotlight as much as possible. On Tuesday, North Korean official Kim Chang-son, who acts as Kim Jong-un's de facto chief of staff, was seen yesterday leaving the hotel and getting into a car. Sources say the U.S. and North Korean officials met in Singapore on Tuesday to discuss logistics and security issues. The teams will likely have more talks in the next few days, as the North Korean side places a high priority on the security and protection of its leader, Kim Jong-un. It's unknown yet when the venue and date of the summit will be announced.

