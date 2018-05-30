Low Income Households News Today 입력 2018.05.30 (15:21) 수정 2018.05.30 (15:52)

[Anchor Lead]



For the first time in history, low-income households had to rely more on income from their family or from the government than their wages. With transfer incoming exceeding earned income, work is no longer providing the majority of household income for the bottom 20 percent.



[Pkg]



Statistics Korea announced that the monthly average transfer income of the bottom 20% of the income class in the first quarter this year stood at nearly 600 thousand won, more than the average earned income of 472,000 won. Transfer income refers to payments subsidized or given by the government or families without working in return. The transfer income of low-income class exceeded earned income for the first time in 15 years since related statistics were first kept. Transfer income also increased at a record high rate of 21.6%. These numbers are regarded as the results of the income-led growth policy strongly endorsed by the current administration. Earlier this year, the government implemented various assistance programs for the low-income class, like upping the ceiling of working bonuses and subsidizing home lease payments for youths and newlyweds. While their transfer income increased, their earned income fell 13.3% from 545,000 won a year ago, recording the largest decrease in history. The government believes that the figures were affected by the swelling number of elderly households over the age of 70 and fewer jobs for temporary workers due to the sluggish service sector. The sudden rise in the minimum wage was also blamed for the low-income class' shrinking earned income as a higher minimum wage caused employers to cut back on temporary workers and their working hours.

Low Income Households

입력 2018.05.30 (15:21) 수정 2018.05.30 (15:52) News Today

