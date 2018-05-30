기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
To respond to cases of school bullying and violence, public schools have implemented committees to take measures against perpetrators. But a growing number of students and parents claim that the discipline committees are failing to live up to their jobs and are allowing bullying to continue.
[Pkg]
This 15-year-old boy has been receiving psychiatric therapy. He suffers from depression, which he developed after being bullied by one of his classmates for more than a year.
[Soundbite] (Victim of School Bullying(Voice modified)) : "Whenever I see the bully, my heart starts pounding."
The boy reported bullying to the school violence committee, but the only punishment the perpetrator received was community service. The boy's family says that the school violence committee failed to look into the matter properly and is preparing to request that the committee's ruling be revised.
[Soundbite] (Grandmother of School Bullying Victim(Voice modified)) : "Some of the accusations were omitted. I don't understand it and I can't trust it."
A growing number of students and parents are questioning the rulings of school violence committees these days and requesting their revisions. In Seoul alone, such requests surged about 75 percent between 2015 and 2017. More and more parents prefer to receive the help of lawyers right away. Perpetrators of school bullying, for their part, also refuse to give in, because the stain on their school records may affect their chances of getting into college later.
[Soundbite] Cha Min-hee(Counselor) : "Schools need professional help on how to arbitrate conflicts and help children improve their relations."
Measures are needed to enhance the professionalism of school violence committees and devise guidelines on how to solve conflicts early on.
입력 2018.05.30 (15:23)
수정 2018.05.30 (15:52)
