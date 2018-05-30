Unsold Apartments News Today 입력 2018.05.30 (15:25) 수정 2018.05.30 (15:52)

[Anchor Lead]



Roughly 59,000 new apartment units nationwide haven't been sold last month, registering a slight increase from the previous month. More than 80% of the unsold apartments are located outside of the Seoul metropolitan areas and the construction of new apartments in small cities has slowed down compared to 2017. Here's how the situation looks.



[Pkg]



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport reported that the number of unsold apartments nationwide in the month of April stood at roughly 59,000 units, a 2.7%-point increase from the previous month. Some 13,000 unsold units were located in the Seoul metropolitan area, while 49,000 in local regions. That shows 82% of unsold apartments are concentrated in small cities outside of Seoul and its surrounding areas. Units that are not sold even after the buildings have been completed, considered a serious problem even among unsold apartments, numbered about 12,000, a 5% increase from the previous month. The number of unsold apartment units nationwide has remained steady since 2015, but as of last month, there were 40% more constructions of new apartments compared to last year. Construction started for some 84,000 units in the Seoul metropolitan area, an increase of 23,000 units compared to the same time last year when only 61,000 were built. Meanwhile, some 60,000 apartment units, about 17% fewer than before, are being built in small cities as of last month, showing that local areas are in a completely different situation from Seoul and its surrounding areas. The status of unsold apartments and information about newly occupied apartments are provided at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport statistics page and other online sites.

