Ocean Garbage News Today 입력 2018.05.30 (15:27) 수정 2018.05.30 (15:52)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



May 31st is Maritime Day in Korea. But unfortunately, the seas off Korea are bombarded with tons of garbage every year. Recently, dozens of tons of trash were lifted from the ocean floor on the west coast of Korea. Here's more.



[Pkg]



Coast Guard and civilian divers dive into the ocean to collect garbage. About eight meters below the water surface they spot plastic boxes and tires. Blankets and other daily items can also be seen on the ocean floor.



[Soundbite] Kong Myung-shik(Association for Protecting Marine Ecosystem) : "There are all kinds of trash down there, including daily necessities, steel pipes and oxygen tanks."



In less than half an hour, the boat becomes full of garbage that has been lifted from the ocean floor. The seashore is also full of trash. Every year, 180,000 tons of garbage are thrown into the ocean. But less than half of it is collected. The remaining trash either floats in the sea or piles up on the ocean floor causing severe pollution.



[Soundbite] Kang Joon-suk(Vice Minister of Oceans & Fisheries) : "It's a vicious cycle that jeopardizes human lives and destroys the marine ecosystem."



The growing amount of ocean trash poses serious threat to the waters off the Korean Peninsula.

Ocean Garbage

입력 2018.05.30 (15:27) 수정 2018.05.30 (15:52) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



May 31st is Maritime Day in Korea. But unfortunately, the seas off Korea are bombarded with tons of garbage every year. Recently, dozens of tons of trash were lifted from the ocean floor on the west coast of Korea. Here's more.



[Pkg]



Coast Guard and civilian divers dive into the ocean to collect garbage. About eight meters below the water surface they spot plastic boxes and tires. Blankets and other daily items can also be seen on the ocean floor.



[Soundbite] Kong Myung-shik(Association for Protecting Marine Ecosystem) : "There are all kinds of trash down there, including daily necessities, steel pipes and oxygen tanks."



In less than half an hour, the boat becomes full of garbage that has been lifted from the ocean floor. The seashore is also full of trash. Every year, 180,000 tons of garbage are thrown into the ocean. But less than half of it is collected. The remaining trash either floats in the sea or piles up on the ocean floor causing severe pollution.



[Soundbite] Kang Joon-suk(Vice Minister of Oceans & Fisheries) : "It's a vicious cycle that jeopardizes human lives and destroys the marine ecosystem."



The growing amount of ocean trash poses serious threat to the waters off the Korean Peninsula.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보