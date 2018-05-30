BTS Tops Billboard News Today 입력 2018.05.30 (15:29) 수정 2018.05.30 (15:52)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



On today's Close Up we take a look at K-pop idol group BTS and their phenomenal success on the Billboard charts. They've become the first K-pop musician or group to top the Billboard 200. Plus, here's what star actor Jang Keun-suk is doing to promote Korean tourism.



[Pkg]



South Korean idol boy group BTS has topped the U.S. Billboard 200 chart with their newest album, "Love Yourself: Tear." BTS is the first K-pop musician or group to accomplish the feat. The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. across all genres, based on traditional album sales, on-demand streaming activity and digital sales of tracks. This marks the first time in 12 years that an album released in a foreign language, not in English, has hit No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart. It is also the first time in Billboard's history that an album from the World Music category has become the topper of the 200 chart. Previously, BTS ranked seventh on the Billboard 200 chart with an album released in September last year, the highest mark reached by a K-pop group. Noting BTS' achievement of making it to the top ten list for two straight times, Billboard said that it’s a big week for K-pop overall, not only for the boy band. "Love Yourself: Tear," BTS' third full-length album, was released on May 18th and earned the No.1 spot in the iTunes top album chart in 65 regions across the world. It also ranked eighth on Britain's official music chart, the highest achieved by a K-pop musician or group. The new song's music video has drawn 100 million views in nine days, breaking the boy band's own record.



[Soundbite] "I am happy to invite you to the Paralympic Games."



Top actor Jang Keun-suk has received an appreciation plaque from the Korea Tourism Organization for his efforts to promote Korea to foreign tourists. Jang drew public attention early this year by inviting roughly 2,000 fans to the PyeongChang Winter Paralympic Games while serving as an honorary ambassador for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games and Paralympic Games in Gangwon-do Province. He has also encouraged his overseas fans to visit Korea by holding meetings with fans at domestic sites for years. While granting the appreciation plaque in recognition of Jang's contribution, the state agency stressed the need of continued cooperation between the domestic entertainment and tourism industries in attracting foreign tourists.

BTS Tops Billboard

입력 2018.05.30 (15:29) 수정 2018.05.30 (15:52) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



On today's Close Up we take a look at K-pop idol group BTS and their phenomenal success on the Billboard charts. They've become the first K-pop musician or group to top the Billboard 200. Plus, here's what star actor Jang Keun-suk is doing to promote Korean tourism.



[Pkg]



South Korean idol boy group BTS has topped the U.S. Billboard 200 chart with their newest album, "Love Yourself: Tear." BTS is the first K-pop musician or group to accomplish the feat. The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. across all genres, based on traditional album sales, on-demand streaming activity and digital sales of tracks. This marks the first time in 12 years that an album released in a foreign language, not in English, has hit No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart. It is also the first time in Billboard's history that an album from the World Music category has become the topper of the 200 chart. Previously, BTS ranked seventh on the Billboard 200 chart with an album released in September last year, the highest mark reached by a K-pop group. Noting BTS' achievement of making it to the top ten list for two straight times, Billboard said that it’s a big week for K-pop overall, not only for the boy band. "Love Yourself: Tear," BTS' third full-length album, was released on May 18th and earned the No.1 spot in the iTunes top album chart in 65 regions across the world. It also ranked eighth on Britain's official music chart, the highest achieved by a K-pop musician or group. The new song's music video has drawn 100 million views in nine days, breaking the boy band's own record.



[Soundbite] "I am happy to invite you to the Paralympic Games."



Top actor Jang Keun-suk has received an appreciation plaque from the Korea Tourism Organization for his efforts to promote Korea to foreign tourists. Jang drew public attention early this year by inviting roughly 2,000 fans to the PyeongChang Winter Paralympic Games while serving as an honorary ambassador for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games and Paralympic Games in Gangwon-do Province. He has also encouraged his overseas fans to visit Korea by holding meetings with fans at domestic sites for years. While granting the appreciation plaque in recognition of Jang's contribution, the state agency stressed the need of continued cooperation between the domestic entertainment and tourism industries in attracting foreign tourists.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보