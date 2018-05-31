N. Korea-U.S. Summit News Today 입력 2018.05.31 (15:04) 수정 2018.05.31 (15:26)

[Anchor Lead]



Preparations for the U.S.-North Korea summit are in full swing in Singapore amid tight security. The world is waiting to see when the organizers of the big event will disclose the venue of the talks and the hotels where the heads of state will stay.



[Pkg]



It's the third day of working-level meetings between the U.S. and North Korean officials in Singapore. The two sides are expected to continue their talks behind closed doors on Thursday to discuss the details of the upcoming summit. On Wednesday night, a car carrying North Korean officials was spotted leaving the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island where the U.S. delegation is staying. This small resort hotel is located in a serene setting and is not easy to access from outside. The North Korean delegation is believed to have visited the U.S. team for two days to discuss preparations for the summit. In addition to their bilateral meetings, the U.S. and North Korean teams are also presumed to be having talks with the host-country, Singapore, whose support is essential to ensure the success of the big event. The Capella Hotel is not receiving reservations from ordinary guests until the summit ends, and is presumed to be the most likely venue of the talks. The local media hopes that the U.S. and North Korean working-level teams will announce the details of the summit including its venue as soon as they wrap up their meetings.

