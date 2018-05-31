Russian Envoy News Today 입력 2018.05.31 (15:06) 수정 2018.05.31 (15:26)

[Anchor Lead]



Back here on the peninsula, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold meetings in North Korea Thursday. It's the first visit to the North by Moscow's top diplomat in 9 years. And it draws attention as it comes just ahead of the anticipated North Korea-U.S. summit.



[Pkg]



Russia's foreign ministry said its minister Sergei Lavrov will arrive in Pyongyang Thursday. Lavrov will hold talks with his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong-ho and likely exchange views on bilateral relations, regional affairs and global issues. Coming just ahead of summit talks between North Korea and the U.S., Moscow and Pyongyang are expected to hold in-depth talks regarding the method of denuclearization and economic support for North Korea. Arranging a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is also believed to be addressed. Lavrov may even meet with Kim Jong-un and deliver a letter from Putin inviting Kim to Russia at an appropriate time. North Korea and Russia are also expected to discuss trilateral cooperation projects also involving South Korea as well as bilateral matters such as pushing for an event to mark the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations. It's the first in 9 years since 2009 for a Russian foreign minister to visit North Korea. Lavrov's visit reciprocates North Korean foreign minister Ri Yong-ho's visit to Moscow in mid-April. Lavrov is projected spend only a day in North Korea before returning home Thursday evening.

