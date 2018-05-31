Local Elections News Today 입력 2018.05.31 (15:08) 수정 2018.05.31 (15:31)

[Anchor Lead]



Turning to South Korean politics, the local elections are just 13 days away, and the official election campaign period has begun. The ruling party is confident that it will win the elections based on the results of numerous polls, yet it's determined to keep its guard up. Meanwhile, the opposition parties are hoping to turn the tide.



[Pkg]



The official campaign period for the June local elections has begun. Candidates from each political party immediately embarked on visiting voters in person as soon as the campaign period began in the wee hours of Thursday. The ruling Democratic Party, which has been leading in public polls so far, is determined to further solidify its footing during the campaign period. The Democratic Party aims to win in nine out of 17 districts where metropolitan mayoral and gubernatorial elections will be held, and seven out of 12 vacant seats for the National Assembly. It also seeks to produce meaningful results in the southeastern region, which has a traditionally conservative base.



[Soundbite] Choo Mi-ae(Chairwoman, Democratic Party) : "We are doing our best and things are looking good for now. But we will stay humble and continue to do our utmost."



The major opposition Liberty Korea Party hopes to turn the tide during the campaign period with its goal set at winning at least in nine districts. The party aims to win at least nine seats for local government heads including four districts outside of the southeastern region, a traditional conservative stronghold. The Bareun Party plans to strengthen its position as a moderate reform-minded political party by winning in Seoul and Daegu. The Party for Democracy and Peace, for its part, seeks to sway voters in the southwestern region of the nation. And the Justice Party is looking to win at least two positions for local government heads and become the second-leading political party in the Seoul metropolitan area.

