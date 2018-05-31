Second Interrogation

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The wife of Hanjin Group chairman Cho Yang-ho who was again questioned by the police returned home late Wednesday evening after 11 hours of interrogation. Based on the results of both sessions, the police will decide whether to request an arrest warrant. Here’s more.
[Pkg]
Lee Myung-hee, the director of Ilwoo Foundation, leaves the police agency following 11 hours of questioning. She was first summoned for questioning on April 28 on charges of assault and obstruction of business. She was called in again for a police probe Wednesday morning. She did not respond to reporters' questions asking whether she admits to the charges and whether she offered an explanation to the police.
[Soundbite] "(Do you admit to throwing scissors and a flower pot?) ......."
[Soundbite] "(Why did you request for an undisclosed summons?) ......."
Lee is accused of engaging in habitual violence and verbal abuse against construction workers, drivers and security guards. The police summoned her for the second time noting there is much to be investigated considering the eleven victims. During second questioning, Lee is known to have been grilled especially concerning discrepancies between her statements and those by the victims and other witnesses. Lee admitted to using violence against officials involved in a hotel construction back in 2014 but is known to be denying most other charges. Based on results of the questioning, the police are reviewing applying additional charges against Lee including those related to habitual violence and special assault.
