Spotlight on BTS News Today 입력 2018.05.31 (15:15)

[Anchor Lead]



On today’s Close Up, we take a look at how President Moon congratulated K-pop idol group BTS on their historic accomplishment on the Billboard charts. And we see how some Korean celebrities are hoping to revive the Ice Bucket Challenge to help patients with Lou Gehrig’s disease.



[Pkg]



K-pop boy band BTS made global headlines becoming the first Korean artist to have their album top the Billboard 200 chart. Amid celebration of the historic milestone, BTS again entered the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart with its latest single "Fake Love," another first in K-pop. President Moon Jae-in posted a congratulatory message to BTS on the top office's official social media page. He said he extends his congratulations to the seven boys who love music and their fans. He thanked BTS for spreading joy across Korea. The foreign and culture ministries also offered congratulatory remarks on their social media websites. Even the US embassy in Seoul and a Canadian politician from abroad praised the boy band's success. Foreign media including the Times, Rolling Stone magazine and the New York Times daily also covered BTS' album topping the Billboard 200. BBC called the Korean band one of the country's best selling musical exports. CNN said it's the first foreign language album to top the Billboard 200 in over 12 years. BTS gave thanks to its fans around the world and pledged to continue with even greater music. Meanwhile their record-setting continues as their latest single "Fake Love" landed at tenth place on the Billboard Hot 100 chart released Tuesday. The first Ice Bucket Challenge of 2018 has kicked off. Singer Sean unveiled a video of dumping ice water over himself, marking the beginning of this relay campaign which aims to help patients of Lou Gehrig's disease. The challenge created buzz back in 2014 when many celebrity stars took part. Sean said he resumed the campaign with the goal of building a convalescent hospital for Lou Gehrig's disease patients. As the rule goes, he then named three people to continue on with the ice bucket challenge - actors Park Bo-gum and Daniel Henney and Choi Soo-young, a member of the girl band Girls' Generation. Choi was the first to take on the request. Completing the challenge, she also named her next contenders. Attention is being drawn to whether the Korean entertainment world can again come together and exercise positive influence in society.

