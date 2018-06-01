[스폿@뮤직뱅크 라이브] ‘괴물 신인’ (여자)아이들의 1위 공약은? 페이스북 Live 입력 2018.06.01 (14:20) 수정 2018.06.01 (14:34)

Check out a live stream of your favorite K-Pop star spotted on their way to KBS music show, 'Music Bank'. Today, (G)I-DLE promised for winning a first place. Known as the 'monster rookie', they have already received the top award. But they said they would work hard for another one! Plus, do not miss the interview with all the members of AOA, Khan, N.Flying, VICTON, The Eastlight, Samuel, Lee Tae Hee, and so on.



아이돌 가수들의 생생한 아침 출근길을 전해드리는 입니다. 오늘 (여자)아이들이 1위 공약을 공개했습니다. '괴물 신인'임을 입증하듯, 데뷔 20일 만에 음악방송 1위를 차지하기도 했는데요. '비글미' 넘치는 (여자)아이들의 공약은 무엇이었을까요? AOA, 사무엘, 이태희, 빅톤, N.Flying, 더 이스트라이트의 인터뷰도 카메라에 담았습니다. 확인해 보시죠!



