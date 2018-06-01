Hopeful Atmosphere News Today 입력 2018.06.01 (15:53) 수정 2018.06.01 (16:35)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sat down with North Korea's Vice Chairman Kim Yong-chol for talks that lasted over two hours in New York. Though nothing’s definitive yet, the atmosphere is hopeful. Moreover, the North Korean envoy plans to personally deliver a letter from Kim Jong-un to President Trump in Washington, DC. Trump has already said he looks forward to reading the letter and hinted that several summits with North Korea may be in the works.



Talks between North Korea's Vice Chairman Kim Yong-chol and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lasted for about two and a half hours. At a press briefing that followed the meeting, Secretary Pompeo said real progress had been made over the last 72 hours. He also added that Vice Chairman Kim will travel to Washington D.C. to deliver a personal letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to President Donald Trump. President Trump said that he's looking forward to receiving Kim Jong-un's letter.



He also said that Chairman Kim's letter will be very positive. The U.S. president added that he hopes the meeting with North Korea would take place on the 12th as planned and that negotiations have been proceeding very well so far. Then he mentioned the possibility that one or two more meetings may be held.



President Trump also said that missiles will be included in North Korea's denuclearization process. He essentially stated that nuclear threats against the United States would be eliminated by removing their means of transport.

