입력 2018.06.01 (15:55) 수정 2018.06.01 (16:35)

[Anchor Lead]



On a related note, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reiterated that his commitment to denuclearization remains unchanged and steady. He also stressed a phased approach toward normalizing relations with the United States and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. Take a look.



[Pkg]



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un says that his will for the denuclearizaion of the Korean Peninsula remains unchanged, consistent and fixed. This is what Kim told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during the latter's visit to Pyongyang, according to North Korea's Rodong Sinmun. The newspaper emphasized that Kim wants a stage-by-stage approach toward denuclearization. Kim Jong-un said that the normalization of North Korea-U.S. relations and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula must be carried out stage by stage in line with each party's demands using new methods that reflect the needs of the new era and geopolitical situation. He added that he looks forward to reaching progress in solving problems through efficient and constructive talks. Kim's remarks are all the more noteworthy because they were made during senior North Korean official Kim Yong-chol's meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The Rodong Sinmun said North Korea and Russia have agreed to have summit talks this year.

