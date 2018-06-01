Illegal Wiretap News Today 입력 2018.06.01 (15:57) 수정 2018.06.01 (16:35)

[Anchor Lead]



The National Police Agency's security bureau that oversees anti-communist investigations is accused of illegally wiretapping personal email messages. The allegations came to light during an internal police probe. The illegal wiretapping continued for 7 years from under the Roh Moo-hyun to the Lee Myung-bak administrations.



[Pkg]



A special probe team at the police investigating alleged online opinion rigging perpetrated by police officers under previous governments has uncovered new allegations of illegal wiretapping carried out by the police in past years. Investigators secured circumstantial evidence showing that officers of the police agency's security bureau accessed personal emails of civilians who were placed under their watch. It is illegal to read others' personal emails without a court warrant. The officers are known to have used a wiretapping program purchased from a private firm to peep into emails or trace the IP address of people who posted messages on particular websites. The security bureau conducted illegal wiretapping activities from 2004 to 2011. An official on the investigation team confirmed that the wiretapping only stopped when the illegality of the operation was brought into question within the security bureau in 2011. The probe team is also picking up speed in its original investigation concerning online opinion rigging. So far, various offices of the police agency have been raided and searched including the security and intelligence bureaus and the spokesperson's office. From June, former top ranking police officials will be individually summoned for questioning.

