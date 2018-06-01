기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
A monument honoring the victims of Japan's wartime forced labor that was installed in front of the Japanese consulate in Busan has been removed just one month after its installation. South Korean government officials and the committee overseeing the monument failed to narrow their differences. However, the conflict has yet to be resolved, as the committee has vowed to take the monument back.
[Pkg]
Members of Busan-based civic groups scuffle amid scores of police troops to protect the monument honoring the victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.
[Soundbite] "No! No!"
They scuffle with officials from the Dong-gu District Office who are here to remove the monument. About 20 minutes later, the monument is removed amid tight police security. It was later transported to the National Memorial Museum of Forced Mobilization under Japanese Occupation, where it will be kept temporarily. Earlier, seven government officials including those from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs tried to negotiate the matter with civic groups, but failed to narrow their differences. By removing the monument, the government has managed to avoid diplomatic frictions with Japan. However, the conflict has yet to be resolved, as Busan civic groups have vowed to regain the monument.
- Monumental Argument
- 입력 2018.06.01 (15:59)
- 수정 2018.06.01 (16:35)
