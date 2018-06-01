GM Plant Shutdown News Today 입력 2018.06.01 (16:00) 수정 2018.06.01 (16:35)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The GM manufacturing plant in Gunsan closed down 22 years after it first went into operation. The local economy is suffering as there have been massive layoffs of plant workers. Meanwhile contractors are going under one after another. Here’s more.



[Pkg]



The Daewoo manufacturing plant in Gunsan went into operation in 1996. After GM acquired it in 2002, the plant produced as many as 260,000 cars in 2011. Countless workers had passed through the plant gates over the past 22 years, but the gate is shut tight today. The shutdown came about three months after GM decided to restructure the company.



[Soundbite] Hong Sun-gyeong(GM Korea Gunsan Plant) : "As we announced before, the Gunsan plant is closed down."



Unlike the regular full-time workers who are assigned to other workplaces, more than 200 temporary workers are now out of jobs.



[Soundbite] (Laid-off Non-regular Worker(Voice modified)) : "My heart is broken. This is what I get for working hard?"



Financially troubled contractors have also closed down their shops one after another. Gunsan's economy is struggling as the two main engines that powered the local economy - shipbuilding and automotive manufacturing - have now sputtered out. Local residents hope that the plant will be sold or resume operations, but without a viable plan, the automotive factory is now just a part of history.

GM Plant Shutdown

입력 2018.06.01 (16:00) 수정 2018.06.01 (16:35) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The GM manufacturing plant in Gunsan closed down 22 years after it first went into operation. The local economy is suffering as there have been massive layoffs of plant workers. Meanwhile contractors are going under one after another. Here’s more.



[Pkg]



The Daewoo manufacturing plant in Gunsan went into operation in 1996. After GM acquired it in 2002, the plant produced as many as 260,000 cars in 2011. Countless workers had passed through the plant gates over the past 22 years, but the gate is shut tight today. The shutdown came about three months after GM decided to restructure the company.



[Soundbite] Hong Sun-gyeong(GM Korea Gunsan Plant) : "As we announced before, the Gunsan plant is closed down."



Unlike the regular full-time workers who are assigned to other workplaces, more than 200 temporary workers are now out of jobs.



[Soundbite] (Laid-off Non-regular Worker(Voice modified)) : "My heart is broken. This is what I get for working hard?"



Financially troubled contractors have also closed down their shops one after another. Gunsan's economy is struggling as the two main engines that powered the local economy - shipbuilding and automotive manufacturing - have now sputtered out. Local residents hope that the plant will be sold or resume operations, but without a viable plan, the automotive factory is now just a part of history.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보