Abalone Supply Boom News Today 입력 2018.06.01 (16:02)

[Anchor Lead]



Prices of abalones, a traditionally expensive delicacy in Korea, have plummeted recently. Supermarket chains are selling them at half the price compared to last year’s. Here's why.



[Pkg]



Fresh abalones are up for sale at a morning auction market. Vendors flocked to buy them, but the bidding prices are low.



[Soundbite] "21,000! 20,000! 20,000!"



The wholesale price of one kilogram of premium-quality abalones recorded 26,000 won in May. In the past, large abalones were only used in high-end cuisine, but nowadays anyone can buy them for an affordable price.



[Soundbite] Shin Dae-il(Noryangjin Fish Market) : "The prices this year are about 60-70 percent of last year's prices."



This supermarket chain is selling abalones for half the price compared to last year, the lowest price yet. Prices of abalones have plummeted due to overproduction. Six years ago, around 6,000 tons of abalones were produced, but last year the amount surged to 16,000 tons. This year, abalone production is expected to increase by nearly 3,000 tons from last year. While supply keeps growing, demand keeps shrinking, as even China, the number-one importer of Korean abalones, has expanded domestic abalone production. Though consumers are happy to be able to buy abalones for low prices, farmers are worried that their abalones may end up dying due to rising water temperatures before they find ways to sell them.

