Clean Cleaning Products News Today 입력 2018.06.01 (16:03) 수정 2018.06.01 (16:35)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



There’s a lot of public interest in chemical-free and eco-friendly products these days whether it’s for your health or for the environment. Now there is a detergent made from useful microorganisms borrowed from nature. Reportedly, it washes well and has deodorizing and sterilizing effects. Take a look.



[Pkg]



Local residents gather one by one holding water bottles. Here is a local community center in Seoul. There's a reason why people have gathered with their bottles. This liquid is the undiluted solution of EM or effective microorganisms, which is popular among environment conscious homemakers these days.



[Soundbite] Yoon Wun-gyu(President, Seoul EM Center) : "The undiluted EM solution can be viewed as a combination of useful microorganisms we typically know of such as lactic acid or yeast. These organisms suppress other organisms that are harmful to human health and the environment and preserve only the useful ones."



The EM solution can be affordably purchased online, costing about 4-5,000 won per 500 milliliters. The purchased solution is mixed with the water left from washing rice, and then should be fermented. For the ratio, pour rice water in to a bottle to about eight tenths and then add the solution. Measure the EM using the bottle's lid and add four lidful. Then add two spoonful of sugar and a pinch of salt, and keep the solution in a warm and dark place for about a week for fermentation. The fermented EM solution can be economically used if it's diluted in water ten times the amount of the solution. How do you remove stains on white clothes? Sprinkle the EM solution and leave the clothes to absorb it for over ten minutes. When running the washing machine, you can also mix the diluted solution. Only go for two thirds of the amount of detergent you normally use and then add two to three cups of the solution. Even though less detergent was used, the stains will be completely washed. The solution is also great when washing off dirt and black mildew that grows in the bathroom. First sprinkle the EM solution all over the area that needs to be cleaned. Then drop kitchen towels over it and have it rest for a while. Then scrub the tiles and floor using a toothbrush.



[Soundbite] Yoon Wun-gyu(President, Seoul EM Center) : "EM is a microbe with a low acidity level of pH 3-4. The enzyme it produces is effective in removing stains and corrosion. It also helps control harmful bacteria and facilitate useful germs."



The solution's sterilizing effects have also been tested in an experiment. Lumps of dust gathering on the AC filter during the winter are placed in two plastic bags. The EM solution goes in just one bag. You can see the bag with the solution has noticeably less harmful bacteria. Now let's really do some cleaning. The AC filter is washed in running water and then dried under the sun with a sprinkle of the EM solution. The solution can also be used to sterilize kitchen utensils such as knives and cutting boards as well as children's toys. It also works as a natural deodorant. Use it for places and items such as the drainage or children's shoes where you don't feel comfortable using chemical products. The EM solution truly works wonders in many areas around the house. With it, you can keep your family healthy and also protect the environment!

Clean Cleaning Products

입력 2018.06.01 (16:03) 수정 2018.06.01 (16:35) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



There’s a lot of public interest in chemical-free and eco-friendly products these days whether it’s for your health or for the environment. Now there is a detergent made from useful microorganisms borrowed from nature. Reportedly, it washes well and has deodorizing and sterilizing effects. Take a look.



[Pkg]



Local residents gather one by one holding water bottles. Here is a local community center in Seoul. There's a reason why people have gathered with their bottles. This liquid is the undiluted solution of EM or effective microorganisms, which is popular among environment conscious homemakers these days.



[Soundbite] Yoon Wun-gyu(President, Seoul EM Center) : "The undiluted EM solution can be viewed as a combination of useful microorganisms we typically know of such as lactic acid or yeast. These organisms suppress other organisms that are harmful to human health and the environment and preserve only the useful ones."



The EM solution can be affordably purchased online, costing about 4-5,000 won per 500 milliliters. The purchased solution is mixed with the water left from washing rice, and then should be fermented. For the ratio, pour rice water in to a bottle to about eight tenths and then add the solution. Measure the EM using the bottle's lid and add four lidful. Then add two spoonful of sugar and a pinch of salt, and keep the solution in a warm and dark place for about a week for fermentation. The fermented EM solution can be economically used if it's diluted in water ten times the amount of the solution. How do you remove stains on white clothes? Sprinkle the EM solution and leave the clothes to absorb it for over ten minutes. When running the washing machine, you can also mix the diluted solution. Only go for two thirds of the amount of detergent you normally use and then add two to three cups of the solution. Even though less detergent was used, the stains will be completely washed. The solution is also great when washing off dirt and black mildew that grows in the bathroom. First sprinkle the EM solution all over the area that needs to be cleaned. Then drop kitchen towels over it and have it rest for a while. Then scrub the tiles and floor using a toothbrush.



[Soundbite] Yoon Wun-gyu(President, Seoul EM Center) : "EM is a microbe with a low acidity level of pH 3-4. The enzyme it produces is effective in removing stains and corrosion. It also helps control harmful bacteria and facilitate useful germs."



The solution's sterilizing effects have also been tested in an experiment. Lumps of dust gathering on the AC filter during the winter are placed in two plastic bags. The EM solution goes in just one bag. You can see the bag with the solution has noticeably less harmful bacteria. Now let's really do some cleaning. The AC filter is washed in running water and then dried under the sun with a sprinkle of the EM solution. The solution can also be used to sterilize kitchen utensils such as knives and cutting boards as well as children's toys. It also works as a natural deodorant. Use it for places and items such as the drainage or children's shoes where you don't feel comfortable using chemical products. The EM solution truly works wonders in many areas around the house. With it, you can keep your family healthy and also protect the environment!

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보