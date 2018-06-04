Full Support News Today 입력 2018.06.04 (15:42) 수정 2018.06.04 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The top military leaders of South Korea and the U.S. continue to fully support the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula as the historic U.S.-North Korea summit approaches. The defense ministers of South Korea and the United States met on the sidelines of the Asia Security Summit in Singapore on Saturday. They agreed that there could be changes to the scale of their joint military drills, depending on the outcome of the Washington-Pyongyang summit​



[Pkg]



The militaries of South Korea and the U.S. are expressing full support for the success of a scheduled summit between U.S President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Defense Minister Song Young-moo and his U.S. counterpart James Mattis agreed to offer diplomatic support from the flank for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. The first move is to adjust the nature of joint military drills between the two countries. The two defense chiefs agreed to keep joint military exercises low-key if Pyongyang begins denuclearizing, following the U.S.-North Korea summit. South Korea and the U.S. hold three annual joint military exercises, including Key Resolve, Foal Eagle and Ulchi-Freedom Guardian. A Defense Ministry official explained that the defense chiefs' agreement means that the joint military drills will be held as scheduled with a restrain on promotional activities as part a strategic communication strategy. But it has been made clear that there will be no fundamental changes to the alliance between the two countries. The defense chiefs of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan also focused their meeting on discussing how to cooperate to promote denuclearization. The three defense ministers agreed to boost security cooperation in order to achieve the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the North. These agreements reached ahead of the U.S.-North Korea summit are viewed as an indication that there could be changes to South Korea-U.S. joint military drills and the U.S.' exercises of deploying its strategic weapons.

입력 2018.06.04 (15:42) 수정 2018.06.04 (16:45) News Today

