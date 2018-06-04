Critical Point News Today 입력 2018.06.04 (15:44) 수정 2018.06.04 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The ongoing probe into irregularities committed by the controlling family of Hanjin Group will likely reach a critical point this week. There’s deliberation over an arrest warrant for Lee Myung-hee, the wife of the Korean Air chairman, on this Monday, while daughter Cho Hyun-ah has been summoned by the tax authorities. Here’s more.​



The examination of an arrest warrant for Lee Myung-hee, the spouse of Korean Air Chairman Cho Yang-ho, began on Monday morning six days after she had undergone the second police interrogation. Police had requested an arrest warrant for her on seven counts of verbal and physical assault that she allegedly committed against 11 people on 24 occasions between 2011 and last March. Sources say that during two police interrogations, Lee Myung-hee admitted to having assaulted hotel construction workers back in 2014.



However, she reportedly denied most of the other charges by saying that she did not remember anything about them. Meanwhile, the eldest daughter of the Hanjin Group controlling family, Cho Hyun-ah, has been summoned by the Incheon Main Customs for alleged smuggling. Cho Hyun-ah is facing accusations of having secretly brought goods from overseas without paying taxes. After investigating Cho Hyun-ah, customs authorities will also grill her mother and younger sister over the same allegations. Meanwhile, the son of the Hanjin Group controlling family, Cho Won-tae, is being investigated by the Ministry of Education for whether he lacked credits when he enrolled in Inha University in 1998.

