Building Collapse News Today 입력 2018.06.04 (15:46)

[Anchor Lead]



A four-story building in central Seoul collapsed yesterday afternoon, leaving one occupant injured. The structure, which stood next to a large construction site, has been showing signs of collapse for quite a while, according to its tenants. They even claimed that they had filed complaints with the construction company and the district office but to no avail. Take a look.



[Pkg]



A four-story building lies in ruin. Rescue workers busily move about to see if anyone remains under the debris. Around 12:30PM yesterday, a four-story building in Yongsan-gu District in central Seoul collapsed suddenly. The first and second floors were occupied by restaurants and the third and fourth floors housed residential units. Since it was Sunday, the restaurants were closed and most of the residents had gone out. A 68-year-old resident surnamed Lee, the only one left in the building, was injured and hospitalized.



[Soundbite] Choi Gyu-tae(Seoul Yongsan Fire Station) : "He detected signs of collapse and felt the building shake. He was on his way out when the building collapsed."



Residents blame the construction site right next to the building for the collapse. They said cracks appeared in the building after blasting work began at the site. The fallen building's exterior had given way in several places last month and a wall stands buckled in the middle. The displaced residents had filed complaints with the construction company and the Yongsan District Office. But the construction company said they had nothing to say since the cause of the collapse has not been identified.



[Soundbite] Merchant at Collapsed Building (Voice modified) : "If the district office had sent inspectors, we wouldn't have lost our homes and businesses so suddenly."



The Yongsan District Office belatedly issued an evacuation order for other buildings nearby and is now conducting a safety inspection.

Building Collapse

