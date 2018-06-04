Life in North Korea News Today 입력 2018.06.04 (15:48) 수정 2018.06.04 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korean books about life in North Korea have been released in South Korea for the first time in 11 years. Readers will again be able to get insights into everyday life up north.​



This novel entitled "Friend" was written by North Korean writer Paek Nam-ryong. It's about a married couple going through divorce and a judge who is in charge of their case. The novel became a bestseller in North Korea after its release in 1988. It also made headlines when it was published in France in 2011. The book contains a glossary of unusual North Korean terms.



[Soundbite] Kim Hyung-wook(Publisher) : "It's an easy-to-read novel about everyday life in North Korea. It deals with various aspects of life, such as love, daily routines, dating and divorce."



North Korean novels first drew the spotlight in the early 1990s. Dozens of North Korean books were published at the time as part of the campaign to learn about the North. Most of them were pirated editions. It was not until the mid-2000s that some 40 novels were released legally under copyright contracts with North Korean writers. As inter-Korean ties deteriorated after 2007, North Korean novels were no longer released in the South until recently. Four more North Korean books including a love story are about to be published in South Korea soon. North Korean novels provide rare glimpses of the hermit state and the everyday lives of its people.

Life in North Korea

입력 2018.06.04 (15:48) 수정 2018.06.04 (16:45) News Today

