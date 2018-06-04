Fine Dust Reduction News Today 입력 2018.06.04 (15:50) 수정 2018.06.04 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Since Korea has been suffering from fine dust and poor air quality, the construction industry has turned its attention to air purification. As our next report shows, many interesting ideas are being put into action to reduce fine dust both outdoors and indoors.



[Pkg]



This trail in a lush forest is located inside an urban apartment complex. There are 260,000 trees in a complex housing 1,200 households. This little forest was designed to provide air-purifying plants to households from the landscape planning stage.



[Soundbite] Heo Ki-cheol & Lee Min-ja(Apartment Residents) : "We can't feel the fine dust. It feels different, more refreshing here."



[Soundbite] "The air outside has been bad today. I will remove the fine dust."



Cutting-edge apartments these days come equipped with fine dust removal systems. Artificial intelligence determines whether to dust off the person who just entered the house based on the day's weather condition. The AI device can even detect harmful substances generated during cooking and clean the air. In recent months, more and more people have been inquiring about installing or inspecting air ventilation systems in apartments. Air ventilation systems are mandatory for communal residences with more than 100 units. There would be no need for air purifiers if these ventilation systems are properly maintained. As people's interest in clean air mounts, the construction industry realizes that they need to lose fine dust to win more customers.

