Excessive Medicine

Each elderly person in Korea has about four ailments on average, which results in the excessive intake of medicines. This means many seniors suffer from side effects stemming from the use of drugs. Here’s why seniors may be especially vulnerable from taking too many medications.



This woman in her 70s sought medical help due to slurred speech and fogginess. Her symptoms disappeared completely after she reduced the number of her medications from eight to three.



[Soundbite] Myung Ok-do(Seoul Resident) : "I had to stop and rest after walking 10 meters because I was dizzy and listless. My tongue felt numb as well."



Elderly Koreans who are 65 and older take an average of 5.3 kinds of medication daily. More than 80 percent of seniors take more than five different drugs on a daily basis. The excessive intake of medications stems not only from an increase in the number of elderly people suffering from chronic ailments, but also from the tendency among seniors to seek drug prescriptions from multiple doctors in different clinics. Because of their slow metabolisms, elderly people are especially prone to side effects caused by drugs. Some of them include impaired memory and cognitive skills as well as serious injuries from falls. Experts warn that the risk of side effects soars when taking more than eight medications daily.

