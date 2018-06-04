Entertainment Close Up News Today 입력 2018.06.04 (15:53) 수정 2018.06.04 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



On today’s Close Up, we’ll tell you about the Defense Ministry’s new PR model, actress Park Ha-sun, and why she has donated her talent to help fallen soldiers. And we also take a look at a new album from veteran singer Lee Sun-hee.



[Pkg]



Actress Park Ha-sun has been named the PR model for the Defense Ministry's fallen soldiers excavation team. In a newly unveiled poster, Park dressed in uniform gives a military salute. The poster was created to promote the project of excavating the remains of soldiers who were killed during the Korean War, and also to celebrate June, a month dedicated to national defense and patriotism. The excavation team said that information from the public is key to locating remains and therefore they chose a celebrity with a public-friendly image. Actress Park is also known to have a special heart for patriotic heroes as her grandfather was a former Army colonel. She said she took part in donating her talent in the hopes that the remains of the war dead quickly reach their families. Veteran singer Lee Sun-hee revealed her new album, entitled "Le Dernier Amour", through an online music site Wednesday afternoon. This is the first album Lee has released since presenting her 15th full-length album four years ago. The new album consists of Lee's remakes of her six favorite K-pop hits. The title song is "Last Love" originally sung by Kim Bum-soo. Others include songs by Im Chang-jung, Ailee and Whee Sung. Lee said that all of the originals are great, well-made songs and that she focused on putting her own emotions into the remakes, rather than arranging and altering them more colorfully. Currently, only the digital version of the album is available online. It will hit the offline market on June seventh. Lee will embark on a nationwide concert tour next month starting in Seoul. It will continue until early next year.

