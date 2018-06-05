U.S.-N. Korea Summit News Today 입력 2018.06.05 (15:02) 수정 2018.06.05 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The White House has announced that U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on June 12th at 9 a.m. in Singapore. Democrats in Washington sent a letter to the president urging him to keep sanctions on North Korea in place until after denuclearization. The White House says its maximum pressure campaign has not changed.



[Pkg]



The White House has officially announced that the U.S.-North Korea meeting will begin at 9 a.m. on June 12 Singapore time. That is 10 a.m. on June 12 Korea time and 9 p.m. on June 11 Washington time.



[Soundbite] Sarah Sanders(White House Press Secretary)



Sarah Sanders added that the working level talks in Singapore are nearing an end, while the meetings in the DMZ have made meaningful progress. She stressed that the U.S. government's stance on the sanctions against North Korea has not changed.



[Soundbite] Sarah Sanders(White House Press Secretary)



Meanwhile, U.S. Democrats have sent a letter to the White House saying that the sanctions against Pyongyang must stay in place until the North Korean regime scraps its nuclear program and its denuclearization is verified. Given that the White House used the phrase "first meeting" when announcing the time of the upcoming summit, Washington and Pyongyang may have more than one round of talks in Singapore.

U.S.-N. Korea Summit

입력 2018.06.05 (15:02) 수정 2018.06.05 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The White House has announced that U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on June 12th at 9 a.m. in Singapore. Democrats in Washington sent a letter to the president urging him to keep sanctions on North Korea in place until after denuclearization. The White House says its maximum pressure campaign has not changed.



[Pkg]



The White House has officially announced that the U.S.-North Korea meeting will begin at 9 a.m. on June 12 Singapore time. That is 10 a.m. on June 12 Korea time and 9 p.m. on June 11 Washington time.



[Soundbite] Sarah Sanders(White House Press Secretary)



Sarah Sanders added that the working level talks in Singapore are nearing an end, while the meetings in the DMZ have made meaningful progress. She stressed that the U.S. government's stance on the sanctions against North Korea has not changed.



[Soundbite] Sarah Sanders(White House Press Secretary)



Meanwhile, U.S. Democrats have sent a letter to the White House saying that the sanctions against Pyongyang must stay in place until the North Korean regime scraps its nuclear program and its denuclearization is verified. Given that the White House used the phrase "first meeting" when announcing the time of the upcoming summit, Washington and Pyongyang may have more than one round of talks in Singapore.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보