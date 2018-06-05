Venue in Singapore News Today 입력 2018.06.05 (15:04) 수정 2018.06.05 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore is shaping up as the most likely venue for the historic summit. The government there has designated the surrounding area as a special event district. Here’s more from Singapore.



[Pkg]



Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs notified on its gazette that the surrounding Tanglin area of the Shangri-La Hotel has been designated as a special event district. The designation will last from June 10th to the 14th and the special zone also includes the U.S. and Chinese embassies as well as Singapore's foreign ministry. The local police also announced that it will designate a certain portion of the special district named by the home affairs ministry as a special policing area. This area named by the police will block access of people and cars and allow random police questioning. Other candidate sites for the North Korea-U.S. summit such as Sentosa Island, the Fullerton Hotel or the presidential palace are not mentioned as special event districts. This is why the Shangri-La has become the most likely venue for the summit. But it's still not certain as an official announcement is yet to come. Until now, U.S. and Japanese media were betting on Sentosa Island while local media in Singapore considered the Shangri-La Hotel as the most probable choice.

