[Anchor Lead]
A suspension bridge in Paju has emerged as a new tourist hot spot. Some 700-thousand people have already visited. Another suspension bridge in Paju built two years ago has attracted some 1.2 million visitors, while another new bridge that just opened over Hantangang River is also drawing crowds of people.
[Pkg]
This is a suspension bridge over Majang Lake in Paju, Gyeonggi-do Province that opened in late March. 220 meters long and ten meters high, it's the longest suspension bridge in the country. The bridge harmoniously blends with the surrounding scenery including the walking trail circling the lake. Some 700-thousand people have visited in just two months since the opening. It's already become a tourist hot spot in northern Gyeonggi-do Province.
[Soundbite] Choi Gi-suk(Gyeonggi-do Prov. Resident) : "The bridge is surrounded by green waves in all direction. I imagined a small bridge but it's really long and wobbly. It's great. I loved it."
Another suspension bridge in Paju at Gamaksan Mountain which opened in September 2016 has so far been visited by some 1.2 million people. At 150 meters long, this mountain bridge is installed at the height of a 12 story building. For visitors, it's a dizzying experience. Another suspension bridge that opened just 3 weeks ago over Hantangang River in Pocheon in the same province has already drawn 150-thousand tourists. This place is especially known for its scenic vista of a ravine. The new bridges in Paju and Pocheon are becoming popular attractions that lure visitors and money to the local economies.
- New Suspension Bridge
- 입력 2018.06.05 (15:09)
- 수정 2018.06.05 (16:45)
