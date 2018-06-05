Cleanse Juice Trend News Today 입력 2018.06.05 (15:11) 수정 2018.06.05 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Here’s a recent health trend: cleanse juices. They are said to help your body discharge toxins and help you shed unwanted extra weight. A new study shows that most cleanse juice products don't live up to consumer expectations.​



Young office workers these days enjoy so-called cleanse or detox juices. We asked why they prefer them over other drinks.



[Soundbite] Jeong In-sol(Office Worker) : "I think it's healthier than coffee and at least won't do any harm to my body."



With their super healthy image, cleanse juices are as much as 3 times more expensive than the regular orange or other vegetable or fruit juices sold in stores. However the actual ingredients of cleanse juices may not be what consumers think. A civic group has analyzed the components of 17 juice brands being marketed and found that cleanse juices were higher in sugar and calories than regular fruit juices. For weight loss, some people go on a so-called 'one-food' diet and only consume cleanse juices instead of meals. In this case, they may be taking in more sugar. Most store bought fruit juices including the cleansing kinds are without labels indicating vitamin or dietary fiber content. Experts say labeling rules should be strengthened.

입력 2018.06.05 (15:11) 수정 2018.06.05 (16:45) News Today

