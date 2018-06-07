N. Korean Missile Stand News Today 입력 2018.06.07 (15:00) 수정 2018.06.07 (16:40)

[Anchor Lead]



A U.S.-based North Korea-monitoring website says that the regime dismantled a ballistic missile test stand in a region near Kusong in mid-May. The move comes just weeks after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declared an end to nuclear and missile tests.



[Pkg]



This satellite imagery shows a missile test stand in the North Korean city of Kusong, Pyonganbuk-do. Back in March last year, the test site had a missile launch pad, a fuel storage tank and a passageway for transportation. However, the images that were taken more than a year later show the site appearing quite deserted with most of its storage facilities and above-ground structures dismantled. 38 North, a Web site that analyzes affairs in North Korea, says that the North dismantled the above-ground equipment of the missile test site last month. The missile test stand was taken apart three weeks after the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un announced the suspension of intercontinental ballistic missile tests back in April. 38 North added that this is the site where the North tested its Pukguksong-2 missile last year and could have fired a mobile intercontinental ballistic missile. 38 North said that the demolition of the missile test sites is intended to demonstrate the North's commitment to halting its tests of long-range missiles. However, 38 North added that "it's unclear whether the destruction of the missile stand is an indication that the North is suspending this portion of its missile program or that it plans to erect other similar facilities in the future."

N. Korean Missile Stand

입력 2018.06.07 (15:00) 수정 2018.06.07 (16:40) News Today

