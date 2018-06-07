Summit Security News Today 입력 2018.06.07 (15:01) 수정 2018.06.07 (16:40)

[Anchor Lead]



The highly anticipated summit between North Korea and the U.S. will take place at the Capella Hotel on Singapore's Sentosa Island. Security has been stepped up in the area and more patrols are expected even in the air and seas surrounding the island during the summit.



[Pkg]



There are not many ways to access the exclusive Capella Hotel on Singapore's Sentosa Island where the U.S.-North Korea summit will be held. One needs to cross a bridge or take a monorail or cable car. The hotel is shrouded in thick lush forest and can't even be seen from the entry way. The Capella Hotel is blocking access of outsiders and not receiving any official media requests for coverage.



[Soundbite] (Capella Hotel Official) : "Sorry you can't go in. A private event is under way at the hotel. Media crew should also move to the other side of the road."



Renovation work is under way in and around the hotel ahead of the summit. The Shangri-La Hotel was a most likely candidate for the summit venue but the Capella is believed to have been chosen for security reasons. The Singaporean police have labeled the upcoming summit as a special event requiring increased security. The police said more officers will be deployed at and around the summit site. Meanwhile the accommodations for the U.S. and North Korean leaders are also expected to be announced soon. The Shangri-La Hotel where White House Deputy Chief of Staff Joe Hagin had visited is expected to be where President Trump will be staying. The St. Regis Hotel where the North Korean leader's de facto chief of staff Kim Chang-son had visited for inspections will likely be the accommodation for Kim Jong-un.

