Ultra-Fine Dust & Health News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A new study shows that ultra-fine dust causes nearly 12,000 premature deaths every year. The study also categorized and ranked diseases most frequently caused by ultra-fine dust. The findings have caught many people by surprise.



[Pkg]



Ultra-fine dust is invisible and colorless. But it is everywhere up in the air. The World Health Organization classifies ultra-fine dust particles as a first-degree carcinogen. The annual concentration of ultra-fine dust comes to 24 micrograms per cubic meter in Korea. It is more than twice the WHO's recommendation level of ten micrograms. A Seoul National University research team studied co-relation between the regional concentration levels of ultra-fine dust and life expectancy, diseases and an actual life span. The study estimated that 11,900 people died earlier than expected because of ultra-fine dust in 2015 alone. The study also figured out the numbers of earlier deaths caused by ultra-fine dust-related diseases. The deadliest disease is stroke, which was responsible for half of the early deaths. It also accounts for 23 percent of the total stroke-related deaths in the year studied. The second deadliest disease is heart disease, followed by lung cancer. The study result is different from the existing preconception that fine dust is closely related with respiratory diseases. Analysts say that ultra-fine dust is so tiny that it penetrates the lungs to permeate capillaries and blood. The finding is the first set of official domestic statistics compiled in line with the WHO authorized research method. It will be contained in the July edition of JKMS, an international academic journal published by the Korean Academy of Medical Sciences. The research result will also be used for the environment and health ministries to devise policies.

